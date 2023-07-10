Doctor’s report delay forces sex-abuse trial of ex Leeds councillor off for a fourth time

A decision on whether the 79-year-old was fit to stand trial over allegations dating back to the 1980s was due to be made today. If he was deemed unfit, a trial of the facts could start in lieu of a criminal trial.

But Leeds Crown Court heard that a further doctor’s report on Grahame, that was due to be submitted before today, had still not been completed.

Judge Rodney Jameson said there was no other choice but to adjourn again. He said: “It’s unavoidable. We really are up against a brick wall.”

Ron Grahame's trial has false started for a fourth time. (pic by National World)

Prosecutor Heather Gilmore said another adjournment was “highly undesirable” but recognised the problems at hand.

Grahame, an ex Burmantofts and Richmond Hill councillor, was originally charged in December 2020. He denies attempting to rape a girl under 16 years of age between October 4, 1981 and October 4, 1982.

He is also charged with attempting to commit a further serious sexual offence, and faces two of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, between October 4, 1980 and October 4, 1982. He also denies each of those charges.

In July of 2021, a judge was told that Grahame, of Swardale Green, Swarcliffe, had been assessed as being fit to enter pleas to the charges brought against him.

A trial had been scheduled to take place in June 2022 and then again in December, but it was postponed on both occasions amid concerns about Grahame’s fitness.

If he is eventually considered unfit to stand trial, the trial of facts looks likely to take place. Similar to a criminal trial, it will be heard before a jury, but the defendant does not take part or may not even attend.

Unlike a criminal trial, the jury is not required to return a verdict of guilty or not guilty. The court will not sentence them as normal - but instead has the option of making a number of treatment orders, or an absolute discharge.

Grahame was the councillor for Burmantofts and Richmond Hill until May 2022. He was first elected onto Leeds City Council to represent Whinmoor in 1982.