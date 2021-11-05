Do you recognise Leeds attempted burglary suspect caught on camera?
Police have released CCTV images of a male they want to identify over an attempted burglary in Leeds.
He was caught on camera when he targeted an address in Moortown in the early hours of October 27.
Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist in identifying him is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13210551223 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
