A DJ has been jailed after stabbing a pal in the throat, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The man still struggles to talk and breathe after the sickening assault by Ozias Gentles.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week having admitted a charge of Section 18 GBH without intent.

The 25-year-old was originally charged with attempted murder, which was later downgraded to GBH, prosecutor Katherine Robinson told the court.

He also admitted possession of bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Gentles (inset) stabbed the man in the throat with a kitchen knife during an argument. | WYP / Google Maps

Gentles had been DJing in Leeds on February 2 before he and others went to an address in Woodhouse Street in the Hyde Park area.

Gentles, who had been taking drugs, then began to argue with the victim and it was suggested they “take it outside”, meaning to fight.

Once outside, the victim is thought to have hit Gentles with a piece of wood or a stick. Gentles then grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked the man.

He stabbed him to the jaw, twice to the armpit and once to the neck. Ms Robinson said the neck wound was “potentially life-threatening” and he required immediate surgery.

It left him with long-term damage to his vocal cords. The victim said he is no longer able to DJ and was “not the same person” anymore.

Gentles, of Ravens Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where was being held on remand.

Mitigating on his behalf, Abdul Shakur acknowledged it would be an “inevitable” custodial sentence.

He added: “It’s a very sad situation for both of them. It has led to a serious injury to the complainant and the defendant is incarcerated for the first time.”

Judge Howard Crowson jailed Gentles for six years.