Dixons Unity Academy: Police issue appeal after vandals cause £90k worth of damage to Leeds school
Dixons Unity Academy, located in Whingate Road, Armley, has been victim to numerous incidents of criminal damage in the past 18 months.
The Leeds secondary school, which is making "making progress" towards overturning an Ofsted Inadequate rating, has seen vandals target the academy's perimeter fencing.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "These incidents have occurred sporadically over the last 18 months. Extensive damage has been caused to the perimeter fence surrounding the school field. The value of the damage to date is approximately £90k.
"The head teacher Mr A Jacobs stated that the school, during the last three years could have employed another teacher with the money lost."
Part of the wider Dixons Academies Trust, the academy was recently praised for its work to strengthen relationships with the local community, which has included the creation of a community hub, providing support and guidance for struggling families.
A spokesperson for Dixons Unity said: "We have been working closely with the police to investigate criminal damage to our fence by some members of the community over a number of years.
"We know that an appeal has recently gone out by the police asking for support in this matter and we will continue to work with them as needed."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police PS E FOX via 101 quoting ref 13240075361. Alternatively, the local neighbourhood policing team will be at the next Armley Forum (March 19, 7pm) at Armley Community HUB, 2 Stocks Hill.