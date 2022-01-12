Distraught owners of missing dog receive 'vile' hoax calls from scammers threatening to kill pet
The distraught owners of dog which has gone missing in Normanton have been devastated further after receiving a hoax phone call.
Benson, a five-year-old Pekingese, escaped his harness outside his home in Garforth Drive, Altofts, Normanton, on January 4.
He was last seen on that date running towards Frobisher School in Church Road.
There have been no sightings since.
Alison Bell, who runs Leeds-based charity, Animal Aid UK, said there is a possibility someone has taken him in.
She also said the owners have received cruel hoax calls from opportunists, who called and asked for £1,000 or threatened to 'kill' Benson.
Alison, who helps families find lost pets across the country, said it was not uncommon for families to receive such calls.
Read More
Alison said: "It's heartbreaking. It really is.
"I always tell the owners, if anybody rings you asking for money, just say send me a photo of my dog and we'll talk money'
"If they can't send you a photo they don't have the dog they're just trying to get money
"They know the owner's are vulnerable and will just pay the money not even thinking they might not have the dog. This happens a lot.
"They are vile, vile people."
Diesel has since been reunited with his owners.
Benson and Apollo are still missing.
Anyone with information regarding Benson is asked to call 07766545825 and anyone with information regarding Apollo is asked to call 07806803047 or 07950565547. There is a reward for any information that leads to him safely returning home.