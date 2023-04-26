The doctor tried to help Butler-Davis on Leasowe Avenue in Hunslet.

Drunken Joel Butler-Davis also aimed a punch at the medic who tried to treat his head injury after the attack on Leasowe Avenue in Hunslet.

In a statement from the shocked worker, read out at Leeds Crown Court this week by prosecutor Adam Walker, he said: “I find this behaviour absolutely disgusting. I was trying to help this male with his injuries and I find his actions completely irresponsible. This behaviour is not acceptable.

"I want to help people in their time of need but this assault at work makes me feel I should not be putting my own safety at risk.”

The emergency services were called at around 9pm on February 20, 2021 to reports of a street brawl. The police found Butler-Davis laid on the floor with a head injury. The other male from the fight was arrested but Butler-Davis became abusive, began swearing at them and spat on the floor.

When the ambulance arrived, the doctor tried to administer first aid, with Butler-Davis initially lashing out at him, which he was able to parry. He was then put in handcuffs. He then spat at him which struck him in the eye.

During his journey to to the station he spat in the police van, which later needed a deep clean because of the ongoing Covid threat. The 39-year-old continued to deny assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage and a trial date was set.

He eventually admitted both offences. He has 14 previous convictions for 20 offences, including two assaults on police officers, two of battery and a racially-aggravated public order offence.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said: “He is well aware that he has placed himself on a precipice with this offence. In normal times it’s an unsavoury offence, but in the context of the situation at the time (the pandemic), he knows it’s even more troubling.

"To that he extends his apologies, for what they are worth, to the victim who was carrying out work for the good of others. He is ashamed by his own actions, he can’t give any good explanation as to why he did it.

"He was the victim of an assault but that gives him no good reason to do what he did.”

The court was told that Butler-Davis, of Dulverton Place, Beeston, suffered from PTSD and has a borderline personality disorder.

Judge Penelope Belcher said Covid “was rife” at the time and those who threatened to spit at emergency workers could expect a jail sentence. Harsher punishments were even brought in and saw the maximum sentence for offenders doubled for one year to two years’ jail.

But Judge Belcher conceded that there was no evidence that Butler-Davis intended to use his spittle to cause fear of transmitting the disease.