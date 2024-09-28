'Disgusting' thug bit Leeds club doorman, then spat blood in paramedic's face
Jonathan Mosby was ejected from the Distrikt club but then went on a rampage, attempting to kick, punch and bite anyone who came near him.
He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted one count of ABH, plus six counts of assaults on emergency workers.
Prosecutor Samuel Ponniah said Mosby had been thrown out of the club just off Boar Lane on October 28 last year due to his behaviour, and then became aggressive with door staff.
He appeared to walk away but then returned trying to force his way back into the venue.
A scuffle broke out between him and a doorman and Mosby was taken to the floor in an effort to subdue him. He then bit the worker on the arm, but they both got to their feet.
Mosby then tried to kick out and fell to the floor, appearing to lose consciousness.
An ambulance was called and when one paramedic tried to put him on a stretcher, he grabbed her thumb and bent it back, refusing to let go.
He even tried to move her hand towards his mouth to bite her, but she was able to wriggle free.
He spat a mixture of blood and saliva which caught a paramedic on the chin and punched out at and scratched the arm of another.
He was lashing out and caught one ambulance worker on the jaw. Having been taken to hospital, he was searched by a police officer and also tried to spit at them.
Another officer tried to help restrain him he spat out again and tried to grab her fingers.
The 21-year-old was forced to wear a spit hood when he was later transferred to the police station. During his police interview, he appeared to show remorse but without admitting the offences. He has no previous convictions.
Mitigating for Mosby, Esther Bukoye said: "He is wholly apologetic. He regrets his actions. He is disgusted by his actions on that day.”
She said Mosby, of Wykebeck Mount, Osmondthorpe, had been badly injured following a motorbike accident during his younger years, but Judge Mushtaq Khokhar disagreed that he was disabled.
He also disputed that he had only had three drinks. He gave him 15 months' jail, suspended for 18 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work, and 25 rehabilitation days.
He told him: "I just do not understand what overcame you to behave in such a disgusting and unsavoury way.
"You wanted to pick a fight a doorman who was just doing his job. You admit having three drinks but there was much more.
“It thoroughly merits you going to prison. But you are still young and it should be a last resort."