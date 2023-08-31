'Disgusting' Leeds burglar who left faeces as 'calling card' has jail term extended
Damien Allen Robinson made headlines across Britain for his disgusting habit of dropping his trousers after forcing his way into eight businesses around Leeds.
The 32-year-old was jailed for two years and four months in July of last year, but he was brought back to Leeds Crown Court this week to answer to a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Prosecutor Lauren Smith said Robinson, who was of no fixed address at the time, broke his way into the home on Coldcotes Drive, Gipton, on 27 June last year, prior to being sentenced for the commercial burglaries.
He targeted the home in broad daylight when the occupants were out at work and conducted a “tidy search” before stealing valuables, money and a credit card. However, he did not engage in his usual disgusting habit on this occasion.
He admitted the dwelling burglary. He already has more than 37 burglaries on his record, but all at commercial premises. Last year he was convicted of breaking into Colton Medical Centre, Holden Smith Law at Cross Gates, Wates Construction on Wellington Place in Leeds and St James’ Hospital among others.
He would also leave his “calling card”, the court heard, defecating on the floor. The judge at the time described his actions as “disgusting”.
Mitigating for Robinson this week, Philip Morris said: “His record speaks of a person who lives a transient lifestyle. There is an issue with drug misuse.
"This is his first dwelling burglary and he can’t offer any useful explanation why he chose this property on this day.”
The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC conceded that Robinson continues to suffer with mental health problems. He also said that he needed to consider the overall length of the sentence, had the offence been included on the charge sheet when he was jailed last year.
He gave him an additional six months, which will run consecutively to his existing sentence.