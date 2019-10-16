Disgust after swastika and anti-Semitic graffiti found carved on Leeds bus stop
Anti-Semitic graffiti was found etched onto a bus stop in Leeds - but the bungling vandals drew it the wrong way around.
A swastika and the words, "Lewis is a Jew", were carved into the window of the shelter on Coal Road in Whinmoor, East Leeds.
Laura Bailey, who discovered the vile vandalism on Tuesday, said she was appalled when she saw what had been written.
Despite the connotations, the swastika graffiti was drawn the incorrect way around to the symbol originally used by the Nazis.
The vandalism appears as Government statistics this week revealed a rise in all forms of hate crime in England and Wales over the past eight years, with racially-motivated crimes seeing by far the biggest increase.
Two years ago this week, anti-Semitic graffiti was sprawled outside the Etz Chaim synagogue in North Leeds.
The graffiti has been reported to West Yorkshire Police and Metro.
Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing log number 243.