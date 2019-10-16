Disgust after swastika and anti-Semitic graffiti found carved on Leeds bus stop

Anti-Semitic graffiti was found etched onto a bus stop in Leeds - but the bungling vandals drew it the wrong way around.

By Susie Beever
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 19:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 19:45 pm
A swastika and the words, "Lewis is a Jew" were sprawled on a bus shelter in Whinmoor

A swastika and the words, "Lewis is a Jew", were carved into the window of the shelter on Coal Road in Whinmoor, East Leeds.

Laura Bailey, who discovered the vile vandalism on Tuesday, said she was appalled when she saw what had been written.

Despite the connotations, the swastika graffiti was drawn the incorrect way around to the symbol originally used by the Nazis.

Read More

Read More
29 per cent of hate crime investigations in West Yorkshire closed with no suspect identified, including two religious attacks in Leeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The vandalism appears as Government statistics this week revealed a rise in all forms of hate crime in England and Wales over the past eight years, with racially-motivated crimes seeing by far the biggest increase.

Two years ago this week, anti-Semitic graffiti was sprawled outside the Etz Chaim synagogue in North Leeds.

The graffiti has been reported to West Yorkshire Police and Metro.

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing log number 243.