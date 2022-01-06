Disgust after Christmas vandalism at Bramley church as windows smashed

Venerable Bede Church Leeds on Greenhill Road, Bramley suffered serious criminal damage over Christmas and the New Year.

The vandalism is believed to have taken place on December 21 and Christmas Day.

Paving slabs up to six feet long that form the steps to the church were torn up by local youths and broken up, a social media post on the church's Facebook page said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

cc Venerable Bede Church Leeds

It is estimated that £1,000 of damage has been done to the building.

Crime numbers of 13210660457 and 13210665870 were issued by West Yorkshire Police for the damages to the steps according to the post.

Anyone with information should contact the church.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.