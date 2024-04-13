'Disgraceful' Playstation burglar from Leeds given a chance despite police abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gyle Buxton was caught on camera shoulder-barging open the door to the room in a shared property on Saville Street in Wakefield on May 7 last year. He was then seen emerging a short time later carrying the games console and games.

The 26-year-old then sold the equipment at a Cash Convertors that same day, using an account belonging to a friend. Having put out an appeal to arrest him, police finally caught up with him at an address in Halton in Leeds on August 8, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

But when officers tried to arrest him, he became irate after being told he was not permitted to hand a phone to a woman who was present. The eight-minute body-worn camera footage was played the judge, who described it as a “torrent of abuse” from Buxton.

During his police interview he fully admitted the burglary and said he had a falling out with the occupant. He said he was on drugs at the time and wanted money to see friends in Leeds. But Buxton, of Glensdale Grove, Halton, then failed to turn up for court for a hearing and was subsequently arrested again.

Buxton was given a chance by the judge after he broke into a dwelling on Wakefield's Saville Street to steal a Playstation. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

He was held on remand until his sentencing hearing this week. He admitted the dwelling burglary, obstructing a police officer and two counts of failing to surrender to custody. He has 10 previous convictions for 19 offences.

Mitigating, Dale Harris said having met with Buxton it was “hard to reconcile” him with the person on the police footage which he agreed was “loud, aggressive and unpleasant”. He said that Buxton had been taking course while on remand and was now back on his anti-psychotic medication.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said of the burglary: “It was not spur of the moment, you were plainly taking class A drugs and you were in a bad place.” He also described the confrontation with police as “disgraceful” and said: “It was appalling for police officers to have the violent torrent of abuse and the threats you showered down on them.”

He gave him 12 months’ jail, but suspended it for two years. He ordered him to complete 180 hours of unpaid work, take part in the accredited Thinking Skills Programme and 20 rehabilitation days.