Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction

'Disgraceful' passenger recorded himself exposing his genitals on Leeds-bound train

A passenger who filmed himself walking along the carriage of a Leeds-bound train with his genitals out, then gave false details to police.
By Nick Frame
Published 16th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read

It took around a month to finally trace Jacob Crompton after he gave officers an address in Headingley, and told them his surname was Dawson. He was eventually found at his parent’s address on Woodlands Drive in Whalley, Lancashire.

The 22-year-old admitted a charge of indecent exposure and perverting the course of justice during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Craig Lowe said Crompton had boarded a late-night train from York to Leeds on March 29 last year, accompanied by a friend. They initially sat in first class with standard tickets, and were asked to move or pay the difference of an upgrade ticket.

Crompton exposed himself on a train between York and Leeds (pic by Adobe Stock)Crompton exposed himself on a train between York and Leeds (pic by Adobe Stock)
Crompton exposed himself on a train between York and Leeds (pic by Adobe Stock)

They finally moved to a standard carriage but their behaviour caused alarm, so staff watched them on the carriage’s CCTV. Crompton appeared to then take out his penis and testicles, and walk along the carriageway, appearing to film himself. He walked by at least two other seated passengers, the court heard.

The British Transport Police arrested him at Leeds Railway Station when the train pulled in at 12.44am. Giving them his correct date of birth, he then gave them the false name and address, before being released.

He was interviewed again in August of last year after he was finally traced. He told officers it was a “bit of a joke” and had “not intended to cause harm” and had panicked about being arrested, so gave the false details. He claimed he tried to contact police to give the correct details, but admitted he “didn’t try very hard”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mitigating, Jeremy Barton said: “They are both serious matters, he is well aware of that. His behaviour, both in terms of on the train and at the police station, is wholly out of character. He is 22 and has never troubled the police in any way. He is still a young man and displayed a host of immature judgements. There is real genuine remorse.”

Mr Barton said Crompton had achieved a degree, had a full-time job, was a regional athlete when he was younger and played semi-professional football. He said he was committed to working hard and had aspirations to own his own business.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar warned Crompton that the penalty for perverting the course of justice was clear, that immediate custody should be the outcome.

He told him: “You are a graduate in full-time employment. You behaved in a manner which is anything but for someone of your education. It was thoroughly disgraceful behaviour. It’s fortunate there were not more people on the train.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was not for any sexual motivation, it was to amuse your friends by recording your exposure. It was under the influence of drink but that’s not an excuse. But I accept people of your age display immaturity.

"It must be embarrassing for your parents and you should be ashamed of yourself. I’m persuaded a best course is to not impose a custodial sentence.”

He gave him six months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, 250 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £1,200.