'Disgraceful' passenger recorded himself exposing his genitals on Leeds-bound train

It took around a month to finally trace Jacob Crompton after he gave officers an address in Headingley, and told them his surname was Dawson. He was eventually found at his parent’s address on Woodlands Drive in Whalley, Lancashire.

The 22-year-old admitted a charge of indecent exposure and perverting the course of justice during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

Prosecutor Craig Lowe said Crompton had boarded a late-night train from York to Leeds on March 29 last year, accompanied by a friend. They initially sat in first class with standard tickets, and were asked to move or pay the difference of an upgrade ticket.

Crompton exposed himself on a train between York and Leeds (pic by Adobe Stock)

They finally moved to a standard carriage but their behaviour caused alarm, so staff watched them on the carriage’s CCTV. Crompton appeared to then take out his penis and testicles, and walk along the carriageway, appearing to film himself. He walked by at least two other seated passengers, the court heard.

The British Transport Police arrested him at Leeds Railway Station when the train pulled in at 12.44am. Giving them his correct date of birth, he then gave them the false name and address, before being released.

He was interviewed again in August of last year after he was finally traced. He told officers it was a “bit of a joke” and had “not intended to cause harm” and had panicked about being arrested, so gave the false details. He claimed he tried to contact police to give the correct details, but admitted he “didn’t try very hard”.

Mitigating, Jeremy Barton said: “They are both serious matters, he is well aware of that. His behaviour, both in terms of on the train and at the police station, is wholly out of character. He is 22 and has never troubled the police in any way. He is still a young man and displayed a host of immature judgements. There is real genuine remorse.”

Mr Barton said Crompton had achieved a degree, had a full-time job, was a regional athlete when he was younger and played semi-professional football. He said he was committed to working hard and had aspirations to own his own business.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar warned Crompton that the penalty for perverting the course of justice was clear, that immediate custody should be the outcome.

He told him: “You are a graduate in full-time employment. You behaved in a manner which is anything but for someone of your education. It was thoroughly disgraceful behaviour. It’s fortunate there were not more people on the train.

"It was not for any sexual motivation, it was to amuse your friends by recording your exposure. It was under the influence of drink but that’s not an excuse. But I accept people of your age display immaturity.

"It must be embarrassing for your parents and you should be ashamed of yourself. I’m persuaded a best course is to not impose a custodial sentence.”