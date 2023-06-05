Hakim beat his wife in front of their two young children.

Ahmad Hakim said anyone walking past could see his wife through the window, so tore into her, calling her “a dog” before slapping and punching her in front of their terrified young children.

The judge at Leeds Crown Court, Recorder David Gordon, told him: “It was a disgraceful and unjustified incident. I take into account yours and your wife’s cultural heritage, but you have been living in this country for many years and you know, or you ought to know, that a woman is entitled to dress entirely how she wishes, particularly in her own home.

"It’s not for you to tell your wife is inappropriately dressed. She is entitled to look to her husband for love and affection, and your actions on this day were a gross betrayal that should exist between a man and his wife.

"One of the worst features is that your own children were witnesses to your violence against their mother.”

Prosecutor Jessica Heggie said the couple had been married since 2019, and have two young children. On the evening of September 13 last year, Hakim lost his temper, punching the woman to her shoulder and slapping her to the face.

The 48-year-old transport recovery worker then continued to slap her as she was holding their youngest child, and then punched and kicked her. He grabbed her by the neck and dragged her down pinning her down with his legs.

She was able to bite him to force him off and she called the police. She suffered bruising around her neck, her forearm, wrist and shin. She also had bruising around her eye and a bloodshot eye.

Hakim, of Scotland Wood Road, Sheepscar, later admitted causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

Mitigating, Rachel Webster said: “He is extremely remorseful, ashamed and regretful. This is a one-off isolated incident and was very out-of-character. There have been no other police logs between them.”

She said that Hakim had been living with a friend recently and had no contact with his wife and children since the attack.

