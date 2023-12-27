'Disgraceful' drunken Leeds pervert masturbated in police car to get female officer's attention

A “disgraceful” drunken pervert who began masturbating in the back of a police car to get the attention of a female officer has been told he could face being locked up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neil Brown was arrested in the early hours of Boxing Day in Beeston having drunk “at least” one bottle of Jack Daniel’s whisky over Christmas Day and into Boxing Day.

When he was found by the male and female officer, he was heavily in drink and began making sexualised comments to the female before he was put in the back of the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the male officer driving and the female sat in the back, Brown pulled out his penis, but was told by the woman to put it away. The car was stopped but Brown then began accusing the officer of flirting with him and stroking his leg.

Brown exposed himself in the police car, then began masturbating. (pic by National World)

When the car set off again, the 37-year-old pulled out his penis again and began masturbating, causing the officer to stop the car again.

The female officer took over driving and the male officer sat with him, but Brown began calling her a “dirty s**g”.

Appearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court from custody this morning, he admitted a charge of exposing his genitals to cause alarm or distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Martin Morrow said: “It’s drink, he has had a problem over some time. He had consumed at least one bottle of Jack Daniel’s. There is concern from his family.

"He is absolutely mortified. There’s no getting away from it. He thoroughly accepts and recognises what he has done. He is profoundly sorry for his behaviour.”

District Judge Tim Capstick agreed that a pre-sentence report was needed so bailed Brown to return to court on January 11 to complete his report, with a view to him returning again on January 25 to be sentenced.

He told Brown: “I’m making absolutely no promises what the sentence will be. It was a disgraceful piece of behaviour. It has passed the custody threshold so I do not want you going away thinking you won’t be locked up.”