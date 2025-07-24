Disgraced Wakefield prison officer caught dealing drugs after sacking

A disgraced prison officer who was sacked for having a relationship with an inmate was caught dealing after becoming hooked on drugs.

Jasmine Rowley was found with more than £700 worth of cocaine, cannabis and cannabis-laced sweets in the Fiat 500 she was driving.

But the 27-year-old was given a chance to prove herself after being handed a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Prosecutor Sean Smith said a call was made to police in the early hours of May 1, 2021, that a Fiat driver was behind the wheel while under the influence of cannabis.

They found Rowley and the car in the car park of The Rustic Arms pub in Ackworth. She had been working at the pub at the time.

They searched her car and she gave them a WD40 can with a false bottom that contained a small amount of cannabis.

They also found the cannabis-laced Nerd sweets worth £285 and individual deals of cocaine worth £435.

They also found dealer bags and a ticklist. She said she was holding drugs for “him”, but refused to name the man.

She then gave a no-comment police interview. She later admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and dealing in cocaine and THC sweets.

Rowley, of Langsett Road, Wakefield, has only one caution to her name - which she received for her involvement with the prisoner.

Mitigating, James Littlehales said the incident was four years ago and Rowley had stayed out of trouble since.

It was thought the delay was caused by her co-accused, a man who is still waiting to stand trial having denied drug-dealing offences.

Mr Littlehales said Rowley became addicted to drugs and was selling to feed her own habit. However, she has since taken steps to address the issue.

Mr Littlehales said Rowley had tried to get work but DBS checks had revealed her past and her sacking from her prison officer job, making it hard to find employment.

He said she had also fallen out with her family, with her father being a serving police officer.

He said she had showed remorse, but said she could be punished within the community.

The judge, Recorder Ashley Serr, said Rowley was clearly “inexperienced” as a dealer and that the secret relationship with the prisoner had “cost her her career”.

He gave her an 18-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, with 20 rehabilitation days to complete and 150 hours of unpaid work.