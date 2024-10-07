Disabled Leeds man beat partner when she tried to end 'turbulent' 25-year relationship
Sixty-two-year-old John Crowley brandished his walking stick and strangled and punched the woman because of her decision to call it a day. He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.
Prosecuting the case, Adam Walker said the couple had two children together but there had been domestic call outs to the police before.
They had gone to a friend’s home on July 31 this year, where she had the intention of breaking the news to Crowley. When she did, he became angry and grabbed her face while waving his walking stick around.
He punched her and grabbed her by the throat with one hand making it difficult for her to breathe. They were asked to leave and while walking through the Bramley Shopping Centre he continued to be aggressive.
Members of the public could see she had blood on her face and he was pushing her. Shoppers then intervened and the police were called. He was arrested and denied attacking the woman, claiming she assaulted him.
He later admitted a charge of ABH and strangulation. He has 42 previous convictions for 98 offences dating back to 1977. He only has one previous conviction for violence. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.
Mitigating, Dan Lee said Crowley, of Weston Lane, Otley, accepted that the relationship was over. He said he had taken drugs to dull the anguish of family issues.
The judge, Recorder Paul Reid called the attacks “disgraceful” and said: “Your treatment towards her on this particular day was appalling. Your only real mitigation is your guilty pleas.”
He jailed him for 27 months and gave him an indefinite restraining order to keep him away from the victim.