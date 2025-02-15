Dinghy immigrant had boot full of cannabis worth £90,000 on A1(M) at Wetherby

An illegal immigrant who fled from the authorities was later caught driving on the A1(M) with a boot full of cannabis.

Bofta Gentian later claimed he was desperate to clear a debt in his home country of Albania and had come across the English Channel in a dinghy in search of work.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week and faces deportation once released.

Police had been on the lookout for a Ford Cougar on the A1(M) southbound at around 2pm on December 19 last year, before spotting it near to Wetherby services.

They followed it and eventually pulled the vehicle over, but driver Gentian got out and fled on foot, prosecutor Daisy Wrigley told the court.

Gentian (pictured left) arrived in the UK illegally and was caught transporting drugs along the A1(M) in West Yorkshire. | Getty / WYP

He was found and arrested after a drone was sent up to look for him. He was eventually spotted by the flying device in the tiny hamlet of Lumby, east of Leeds.

In the boot of his car, they found nine 1kg packs of dried cannabis, which experts said could have been worth up to £90,000 on the streets.

The 25-year-old gave a no-comment interview, but later admitted offences in dealing in cannabis, illegally remaining in the UK and driving without a licence or insurance. He has no previous convictions on record.

The Crown accepted a basis of plea that he was paid as a courier for the drugs, rather than being responsible for them.

Investigations revealed he had applied for asylum in September 2022, but that was withdrawn seven months later after he absconded.

Mitigating, Jeremy Barton said Gentian, who is of no fixed address, had come across the sea on an inflatable in September 2022 in search of work.

He said his family in Albania had got into debt and threats were made.

Unable to find legitimate work in the UK, he was asked to transport drugs, which he did in return for £300.

Mr Barton said: “He deeply regrets it. He never actually got the money because of course, he never completed it [the job].

Judge Kate Rayfield told Gentian: “You are 25-year-old with no previous convictions. It’s a shame you have found yourself in a crown court in the UK.

“You have made it count because these are serious offences.”

She jailed him for 21 months, and gave him eight penalty points should he ever apply for a licence in the UK.

However, he is likely to be deported after his sentence is completed.