Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drug dealer who was caught and bailed went back to selling again - but used the same phone line that initially got him into trouble.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdulah Mohammed, a former chemistry technician at Leeds University, admitted five counts relating to his shady dealings and was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week.

His barrister, Kara Frith said his offending was “not very sophisticated” and added: “He was using the same number when he was arrested, which is why I suspect it was flagged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed (pictured) was caught selling drugs, but then used the same phoneline to start trading again. | WYP / National World / PA

Unlike most dealers, who use throw-away “burner” phones, she said the number he had was linked to his home address.

The court heard that Mohammed was in a car pulled over by police in Chapeltown on the evening of March 6 last year.

Officers could smell cannabis and the 32-year-old appeared “zoned out” so searched him, the car and later his home.

They found psilocin - a Class A drug and hallucinogenic found in magic mushrooms - bags of cannabis, money, evidence on his phone that he was selling cocaine, along with weighing scales and snap bags associated with drug dealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But having been released under investigation, police, acting on further intelligence, returned to his home in March this year.

Again they found incriminating text messages on his phone suggesting he was continuing to deal. More cash, scales and dealer bags were also found.

He appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed, of Grange View, Chapeltown, admitted dealing in Class A and Class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and two counts of having criminal property.

Ms Frith said there were “limited” drugs found on each occasion.

She said that Mohammed had been in trouble as a youth, but had turned his life around, obtaining a degree in finance in September 2019.

His mother had health issues and he had to return to the family home, Ms Frith added. He had worked as a technician at the university but left after the death of a friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said he smoked cannabis and ran up a debt, so returned to selling drugs. Ms Frith said: “He is really upset with himself.”

Judge Ray Singh jailed him for four years and set out a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) timetable to recoup the money he made from drug dealing.