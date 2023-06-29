Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Dib Lane: Police hunt suspects after gang try rob cash in transit van outside Leeds post office

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted cash in transit robbery at a post office in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 17:56 BST

Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the off which took place at a post office on Dib Lane, Leeds at about 10.44am on Thursday June 29. It occurred after three suspects attempted to steal cash being delivered to the post office.

They were unsuccessful and fled the area in a silver Ford Fiesta car which was late recovered by police. No-one was hurt in the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230360820. Information can also be given online via their 101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone with information. Picture: Google/PALeeds District CID would like to speak to anyone with information. Picture: Google/PA
Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone with information. Picture: Google/PA