Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the off which took place at a post office on Dib Lane, Leeds at about 10.44am on Thursday June 29. It occurred after three suspects attempted to steal cash being delivered to the post office.

They were unsuccessful and fled the area in a silver Ford Fiesta car which was late recovered by police. No-one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230360820. Information can also be given online via their 101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.