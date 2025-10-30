A man who committed multiple sexual offences in Kirklees more than 50 years ago has been jailed.

Graham Ramsden, of Kirk Close, Dewsbury, was sentenced to 11 years and two years on licence at Leeds Crown Court today ( October 30) after being convicted of committing ten indecent assaults in the 1970s.

The 69-year-old had previously been found guilty by a jury of eight counts of indecent assault contrary to section 14(1) of the sexual offences act 1956.

Graham Ramsden. | WYP

Jurors also found he had committed two offences of indecency with a child contrary to section 1(1) of the indecency with children act 1960.

The offending took place between the years 1970 and 1977 in the Kirklees area starting when the victim was a very young child. It was reported to Kirklees child safeguarding detectives in 2020.

Following a complex and lengthy investigation Ramsden was summonsed to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court.

Detective Constable Paul Campbell of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “Ramsden’s sentencing today is another clear demonstration that the passage of time can be no barrier to justice, no matter how many years ago criminal activity took place.

“He has been brought to justice thanks to the bravery and determination of his victim, who has made him answer for the crimes he committed when she was a very young child.

“Thanks to her courage Ramsden has had to answer for the serious sexual abuse he subjected her to and is now behind bars.”

He added: “We continue to urge victims of sexual offending whether recent or, as in this case, many years ago to come forward and contact us.

“We remain dedicated to recording these offences, investigating and doing all we can to seek justice with the needs of the victim at the heart of our investigations.”