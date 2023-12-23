Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Dewsbury Road Wakefield: Woman deliberately hit by car and man attacked with machete in early morning rampage

A woman was hit by a car and a man was attacked with a machete in an early morning rampage in Wakefield.
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
The dramatic incident, in Dewsbury Road shortly before 5am, left both victims with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It’s understood that a woman was deliberately hit by a vehicle, she has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries. A short while later a man was assaulted with a machete causing serious injuries to his leg.”

A crime scene was set up and is still in place as officers carry out enquiries.

A woman was deliberately hit by a vehicle and a man was attacked with a machete in an incident in Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, on the morning of December 23. Photo: Google.A woman was deliberately hit by a vehicle and a man was attacked with a machete in an incident in Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, on the morning of December 23. Photo: Google.
Neighbourhood patrol teams are in the area to provide reassurance.

Witnesses and those with information have been asked to call 101, quoting log 291 of 23 December.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.