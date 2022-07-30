Police were called to Dewsbury Road, Beeston, shortly before 2am today (Saturday).

They had received reports of an ongoing fight outside Broadway Hotel.

A man was seriously injured after being assaulted.

He was taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

Police have cordoned off the car park of Broadway Hotel as they investigate the attack.