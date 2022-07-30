Dewsbury Road police incident: Man seriously injured after fight outside Broadway Hotel pub in Leeds

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted outside a Leeds pub.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 2:02 pm

Police were called to Dewsbury Road, Beeston, shortly before 2am today (Saturday).

They had received reports of an ongoing fight outside Broadway Hotel.

A man was seriously injured after being assaulted.

He was taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

Police have cordoned off the car park of Broadway Hotel as they investigate the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID via the LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220415128.