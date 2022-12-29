Police received a report of a robbery involving suspects with a knife at business premises in Dewsbury Road at 2:49pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 28). The person who reached out to police said threats had been made by two suspects who left the scene in a car.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 2.49pm today (Wednesday), police received a report of a robbery involving suspects with a knife at business premises in Dewsbury Road, Leeds. The caller reported that threats had been made by two suspects who had left the scene in a car. Enquiries are continuing into the incident.”