Three-year-old Rocco died after falling into the pool at the David Lloyd club in Moortown in April of 2018, and the company was fined £2.5 million today after finally admitting liability.

Leeds City Council brought the lawsuit against the David Lloyd Leisure Ltd in 2021, but the company continued to deny wrongdoing and was expected to take the issue to trial. Last month the firm U-turned and accepted breaching a serious health and safety regulation.

Only one lifeguard was on duty of the 25-metre-long pool that day, when it was recommended that two should be in place.

Rocco Wright drowned in 2018, but David Lloyd Leisure Ltd has only recently accepted blame for the tragedy.

In a statement released by Rocco’s family following today’s hearing at Leeds Crown Court, they said: “Our family continues to be devastated by the tragic loss of our son.

“Rocco had an infectious laugh and a smile which lit up the room. He was loved and adored by all his family. He had his whole life ahead of him, and we dearly miss our little ‘buddy’ every day.

“Whilst David Lloyd have now finally filed a plea of guilty, accepting that it was their failings that led to Rocco’s death, we, as a family are extremely disappointed that this has taken over five years.

“David Lloyd have had numerous opportunities to submit an early plea but waited until what was less than two weeks prior to a lengthy trial. This unnecessary delay has caused increased anxiety and prolonged misery and sadness across our entire family.

“No family should have to endure the loss of a child through drowning, particularly in a supervised, private and exclusive leisure centre.”

Judge Simon Phillips KC fined the company £2,550,000 and said it must pay more than £258,000 in legal costs. No order for compensation was made, with Judge Phillips saying the crown court was not the “right forum” to address the issue.