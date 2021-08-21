Leeds Crown Court was shown shocking CCTV footage of the attack carried out by Jordan Fluen and a 16-year-old inmate at Wetherby YOI.

Fluen, who is serving a sentence for sex offences against children, used an improvised weapon to stab the 18-year-old victim to the back of the head.

The 19-year-old defendant also stamped on his rival's head during the incident which took place on August 3 last year.

Wetherby Young Offender Institution.

Fluen's co-accused, who cannot be identified due to his age, was also caught on camera jumping on the victim's head as prison officers tried to stop the attack.

Imran Khan, prosecuting, said the two defendants and the victim were in a classroom with a teacher at the time of the incident.

CCTV footage, which was played in court, showed Fluen leaving his seat and walking to the door.

He appeared to have a brief conversation with another man through the locked door before sitting back down.

Fluen then appeared to say something to the co-defendant before they both began the assault.

Mr Khan said: "Both began punching him to the head and upper body area.

"Mr Fluen then reached inside the waistband of his trousers and took out an improvised weapon."

Fluen used the weapon to stab him to the back of the head as prison officers arrived in the room.

The younger defendant was taken out of the room by one officer.

Fluen continued to kick out at the victim as another officer tried to restrain him.

He also picked up a table and threw it towards the victim's head.

The 16-year-old managed to get back into the classroom and jumped on the victim's head before delivering more kicks.

The attack was stopped when more prison officers intervened.

The victim suffered two puncture wounds to the back of his head and was left with a footprint on his face.

Fluen, who appeared in court via a video link from HMP Durham, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The youth, now aged 17, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm. He has previous convictions for robbery and assault.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Robin Mairs said: "This was clearly a planned and premeditated attack by both of you. It was synchronised.

"You Fluen, clearly instigated the matter having told (the youth) what to do.

"This was a determined, brutal and persistent attack on a fellow inmate."

Fluen was given a 32-month sentence, to be added to the sentence he is currently serving.