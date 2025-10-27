Detectives launch investigation into 'unexplained death' of man in Leeds suburb

Published 27th Oct 2025, 17:59 GMT
Detectives are investigating after an ‘unexplained death’ of man in his 20s in a Leeds suburb.

Officers received of a report of an ongoing altercation at an address on Tong Way in Farnley at 8.38am yesterday. (October 26)

They attended and found a man in his 20s in need of medical attention.

His condition significantly worsened at the scene and he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Tong Way in Farnley. | Google

Initial enquiries into the incident led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man on suspicion of assault. He was also found to be in possession of a machete and Class B drugs and was taken into custody.

At around 10.30pm yesterday, (October 26) police were informed that the man in hospital had passed away.

Leeds CID is carrying out further enquiries into the man’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area in the time leading up to the initial report to police, or anyone who has footage which may assist in the investigation of this incident.

Reports can be made on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livehchat quoting crime reference 13250616076.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

