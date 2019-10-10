Detectives investigating substance attack during burglary at Harehills
Three people had ammonium sulfate thrown at them during a burglary in Harehills this morning (Thursday), police have said.
Emergency services were called at 6am after three masked men broke into the house on Strathmore Terrace and attacked the people inside before stealing a black BMW parked outside.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said that during the burglary, a white powder was thrown at a man and two women, which was quickly washed off by fire services.
The powder was later found to be ammonium sulfate, which is used in fertilisers and does not have long term damaging effects.
The occupants were uninjured in the attack but the man was taken to hospital to be checked over.
One of the women was arrested for breach of bail and was taken into custody.
Police have said there is no wider risk to the community and that the incident is not connected to one on Harehills Avenue on Tuesday, when a man outside a shop had a noxious substance - thought to be bleach - thrown at him by riders on a passing motorbike.
The burglary is being investigated by Leeds District Crime Team and a scene remains in place to undergo forensic examination.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13190519760 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.