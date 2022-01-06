Detectives investigating after serious sexual assault on girl in Leeds

Police were contacted at 11.28pm last night about an incident that had occurred earlier in the day at around 3.30pm on a wooded path between Farnley Academy and Maple Croft at New Farnley.

The victim, who is aged under 16, reported being approached by a man and subjected to a serious sexual assault. She managed to break free and ran off.

He was described as white, aged in his forties, tall with short brown hair.

Detectives are appealing for information following a serious sexual assault on a girl in Leeds. PIC: Google

A scene is currently in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Tony Nicholson, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and have specialist safeguarding officers supporting the victim while we continue to establish the full circumstances.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly if they saw anyone fitting the description of the suspect in the area around the time of the offence."

He added: “We recognise that an incident of this nature next to a local school will cause understandable concern in the community. We are working closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people and linking with key local contacts to keep them updated.”

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13220007121 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

