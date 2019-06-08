Detective inspector awarded British Empire Medal for work on child sexual exploitation investigation

A detective inspector from Kirklees has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her work on child sexual exploitation investigation.

Temporary Detective Inspector Hayley Nortcliffe, who works in the Kirklees Safeguarding Unit, has been awarded the medal for her 'outstanding work and dedication into a large scale CSE investigation in Kirklees'.

DI Nortcliffe said she was "delighted and humbled" to be recognised for her work.

She said: “I’m extremely proud of the work that my team and I have undertaken over the past few years and that we have been able to secure justice for these victims.”

Temporary Chief Constable John Robins of West Yorkshire Police was also awarded the Queen’s Police Medal alongside PC Firzana (Fiz) Ahmed.

CC Robins said DI Nortcliffe was an "outstanding investigator".

He said: "Hayley is an experienced Detective who has led many complex and complicated investigations into the sexual abuse of young people.

"She has enabled victims and witnesses to come forward with confidence and she has supported them through the investigation and prosecution process.

"When dealing with non-recent investigations, her skills of victim care combined with a relentless pursuit to bring perpetrators to justice are what make Hayley so deserving of the British Empire Medal.”