Destitute man set up cannabis farm at Leeds house to boost income
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Armed with a warrant, police broke their way into the property on Sycamore Fold on January 19, 2023.
They found one bedroom full of growing plants and another to dry the plants. They included the usual set up of fans, timers and lamps, along with an automated watering system. They found a total of 34 plants.
While nobody was present, they found banks cards, a tenancy agreement and even the passport belonging to Tomasz Walinski.
Ther 32-year-old later handed himself in to the police station at Elland Road where he was arrested but gave a no-comment interview.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds
Walinksi, of Barden Road, Wakefield, later admitted charges of production of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis. He has no previous convictions.
He was not represented at Leeds Crown Court but said he worked in a warehouse and at the time was in a “really bad situation” being out of work and had ended up homeless. He admitted setting up the factory and that he was intending to keep the profits.
Judge Richard Mansell KC gave him a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.