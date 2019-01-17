Desperate search as homeless man's dog goes missing in Leeds

Have your say

A search is underway to find a dog belonging to a rough sleeper which has gone missing in Leeds.

The dog was stolen from her devastated owner last week from an underpass leading to Leeds train station.

Have you seen Crystal? Photo: Helping Hands

Volunteer rough sleeper group Helping Hands said the man, who has not been named, lost Crystal in Leeds city centre last week and hasn't seen her since.

The fear is that the dog, which has poor eyesight, could have been stolen.

A post from the group's social media said: "Beautiful Crystal was stolen from her devastated owner last week from the underpass leading up to the train station in Leeds.

"We have been helping both of them for ages..the owner continues to pull her bed and food around in the hope that he finds her

Have you seen Crystal? Photo: Helping Hands

"He cried and cried tonight and said without her he had nothing

"Let's please share this and find her"

Have you seen Crystal?

