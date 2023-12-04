Desperate police search for missing woman in Leeds continues after 26-year-old vanished in Adel a week ago
Seada Oumer Habib, 26, is from Ethiopia and speaks no English.
She went missing in Adel on November 25 at around 11.30pm after leaving her address in Oak View, before walking towards Church Lane.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police are keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage of her movements.
She is described as 5ft 2ins tall, of small build, with short dark hair in box braids. She was thought to be wearing a head scarf, a pink sweatshirt and a grey hoodie. She has a beauty spot on her lower left lip.
There are concerns for her welfare as officers continue enquiries to trace her.
Anyone who has seen Seada or who has any information that could assist in locating her is asked to contact Leeds District CID by calling 101 quoting log 716 of November 26 or reference 13230655268, or by reporting online.