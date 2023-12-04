A desperate search in Leeds continues to track a woman who went missing more than a week ago.

Seada Oumer Habib, 26, is from Ethiopia and speaks no English.

She went missing in Adel on November 25 at around 11.30pm after leaving her address in Oak View, before walking towards Church Lane.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police are keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage of her movements.

A police search for Seada Oumer Habib, 26, continued this week after she went missing in Adel on November 25. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

She is described as 5ft 2ins tall, of small build, with short dark hair in box braids. She was thought to be wearing a head scarf, a pink sweatshirt and a grey hoodie. She has a beauty spot on her lower left lip.

There are concerns for her welfare as officers continue enquiries to trace her.