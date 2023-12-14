A care company clerk who stole around £100,000 of her employer’s money in a desperate bid to cover her gambling addict son’s spiralling debts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tracey Frost spent 13 months siphoning chunks of cash to her own bank account, and sometimes directly to her son, from the Wakefield-based Caring for You.

Leeds Crown Court heard she had spent 10 years working for the company that provides care for vulnerable adults so they can live independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting the case, Ayman Khokhar said she was a “highly-trusted” accounts clerk and had unsupervised access to the Horbury firm's finances.

The mother and son got into trouble when she stole cash to cover his gambling debts. (pic by National World / Adobe)

The 52-year-old began moving money in October 2017. Then in November 2018, the company owners were alerted to unexplained withdrawals from the accounts and directed to Frost and her 25-year-old son Alec Hanson in "regular but varying amounts".

Bosses confronted Frost who confessed to stealing the cash to cover her son's drug and gambling debts. Messages sent between the two, who both live on Richmond Road, Moorends, Doncaster, indicated that he had problems and continually pestered his mother for money.

Said she would pay it all back, to which the bosses initially agreed, but weeks later they contacted the police after questioning how she could ever settle the debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both were arrested in January 2019 and gave no comments. They were re-interviewed in Autumn 2019 and again gave no comments.

The total stolen was thought to have been just under £100,000. She had paid back a significant chunk and still owed around £64,000. Frost admitted theft and Hanson admitted acquiring criminal property. They pleaded guilty but only on the second day of their trial.

Mitigating for Frost, Satpal Roth-Sharma said: She’s never been before the courts before, and it’s unlikely she will be back before the courts. It was committed out of sheer desperation.”

No mitigation was offered for Hanson after Judge Christopher Batty said he would not lock either of them up. Her told them: “What you did was unacceptable. It’s really serious and you should haver pleaded guilty a long time ago.”