Desperate Leeds drug addict jailed for pulling knife on Aldi staff

A drug addict pulled a knife on terrified staff when they tried to stop him shoplifting at a Leeds Aldi supermarket.

Dale Priestley was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for the incident at the store at Northside Retail Park in Meanwood.

The 45-year-old, who has a long criminal record for stealing, entered the shop on the afternoon of September 9, 2023 and began to fill up a bag with items, including an electric drill, before leaving the store. The total value of the items was £87.

Two members of staff saw him, with one recognising him as a regular shoplifter, and so followed him. Priestley pulled the knife out and warned them both not to come closer, prosecutor Peter Byrne told the court.

Priestley threatened the staff at Aldi in Meanwood with a knife when he tried to steal. (pic by Google Maps) | Google Maps

He told them “you think it’s not real”, before scraping the blade against a wall. The Aldi staff allowed him to leave and he was later arrested after police recognised his photo.

Victim impact statements from the male and female staff member said it had left both “in fear”.

Priestley, of Meanwood Valley Close, Meanwood, admitted theft from a shop, two counts of making threats with a bladed article and possession of cannabis, which was found at his home when he was arrested.

He has 48 previous convictions for 94 offences, including 46 for theft.

Mitigating, Rhianydd Clement said that Priestley had been a drug addict for 20 years, and had only recently stopped taking crack cocaine and heroin. She said he was now on a methadone prescription and was working with Forward Leeds, the drug counseling service.

Referring to his drug addiction, she added: “It’s a factor underpinning a lot of his previous convictions and this index offence. He has accepted his responsibility. He is deeply ashamed of his behaviour.”

She said Priestley, who turned up late for his court appearance, had “buried his head” somewhat.

But Judge Simon Phillips KC said the knife-pulling incident was a “troubling escalation” in his offending. He jailed him for 12 months and gave him a restraining order banning him from the Aldi store for life.