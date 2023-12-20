Desperate Leeds dealer forced to sell drugs from his BMW after brother ran up £30,000 debt and fled UK

A desperate dealer caught driving around Leeds says he was forced to sell after his brother ran up a £30,000 drug debt before fleeing the country.

Micaiah Williams was stopped by police and found to have bags of cocaine, MDMA pills, cannabis and ketamine in his BMW 1 Series. Williams later said that his brother, who was involved in drugs, had gone on the run with the dealers then turning their attention to him, making threats against his him and his family unless he paid it back.

Officers pulled him over on the A64 at around 3.40pm on October 25 on the A64 at Burmantofts. Suspecting he was trying to hide something when they approached his car, they found more than £3,300 worth of drugs on him, three mobile phones and £1,480 of cash in total.

Officers were not able to access the phones but prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court one was repeatedly ringing during the vehicle search. Williams, age 27, of Methley Place, Chapel Allerton, gave a no-comment interview. The father-of-one later admitted two counts of dealing in class A drugs and two of dealing in class B. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was held on remand.

Williams was jailed after he was caught with £3,300 worth of drugs. (pic by WYP / National World)

Mitigating, Glenn Parsons referred to seven character references submitted to the court. He said: “They all speak with one voice about his virtues and he is held in high esteem by those who know him, and all of whom were shocked he was involved in criminality of this magnitude.

"He was asked to make good on debts incurred by his brother. Evidence in the police systems show his brother was involved in drugs and left the country, leaving the debts behind. They were transferred to Mr Williams and was told if he did not pay both him and his family would be in danger. It’s a credible explanation to what he was doing, but it was still criminal. He is an intelligent young man and he knows it will be custody.”