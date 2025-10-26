A drug addict who hounded his mother for money to feed his heroin and crack habit, attacked her when she refused to hand over money.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malcolm Nassur grabbed the terrified woman by the throat, and then spent weeks harassing her, turning up at her home at all hours of the day and night and badgering her with phone calls.

Leeds Crown Court was told the fed-up woman had estimated she had handed over around £1,000 this year to the relentless Nassur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was jailed for around 24 months at Leeds Crown Court this week.

On May 10 the 37-year-old went to his mother’s home in Beeston and pleaded for money.

Nassur (pictured) was jailed for attacking and harassing his own mother for money. | WYP / Getty

She tried to get him out of the door but he grabbed her by the throat. She was screaming for help and later told police she “thought she was a goner”, prosecutor Oliver Norman said.

But between August 1 and 13, he would turn up at her home daily, banging on her windows and shouting through her letterbox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He turned up four times in a single day, told her he would climb through the window if she did not let him in and called her “horrible” for refusing to hand over money.

He then attended six times the next day.

He was arrested and accepted being present at her home, saying he needed the money for his drug addiction.

She later said that she had been left overdrawn because of his constant demands for cash. She said he “made her feel like a prisoner in her own home”.

Nassur admitted strangulation and harassment, and also possession of a knife from earlier this year when he was stopped by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has 47 previous convictions for 81 offences. Nassur, of Marley Place, Cross Flatts, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said the report prepared by probation had been one of the worst he had ever read in terms of Nassur’s future.

His barrister, Martin Morrow agreed and said: “It does not get much bleaker.”

In mitigation, he said Nssur had been addicted to drugs since the age of 11, and had spent years injecting heroin and crack cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Drugs, drugs and drugs - that’s the underlying issue. He does not really have a purpose in life. He seems to take the view that everything is pointless. It’s a very depressing situation.”

Judge Stubbs told Nassur: “It’s a really unhappy picture. My worry is that you are giving up on yourself.

“If you continue, the likelihood is that you will kill yourself. What a waste.

“You made her life a living hell.”

He gave him 19 months’ jail, plus an additional 146 days for the possession of the knife. He was given a five-year restraining order to keep him away from his mother.