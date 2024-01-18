An investigation has been launched after a fatal crash in Wakefield last night (January 17).

The incident, in Denby Dale Road near to the junction of Hollin Lane, is believed to have happened at some time between 8.20pm and 8.45pm.

It resulted in the death of a woman in her 20s, who was seen to fall from a moving white Ford Transit van.

Emergency services tried to save the woman at the roadside, but she died at the scene of the incident.

An investigation has been launched after a woman in her 20s was killed in a crash in Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, on January 17. Photo: Google.

The man who was driving the van was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving offences. He remains in police custody.

Road closures have been in place overnight at the scene as investigation work continues.

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to conduct extensive enquiries into this incident in which a woman has lost her life. A man remains in custody today after being arrested in relation to the incident and I am appealing for witnesses and anyone with mobile phone or CCTV footage which captured what occurred to contact us.

“We would like to speak to anyone in the area of the Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20 and 8.40pm who saw or has footage of the incident or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident.”