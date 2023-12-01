Denby Dale Road Wakefield: Driver arrested after crashing into police car responding to 999 call
A driver has been arrested after a crash involving a police car in West Yorkshire.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Denby Dale Road in Wakefield at 9:40pm last night (November 30) following a road traffic collision involving a police car responding to an emergency call and a Fiat belonging to a member of the public.
“There were no serious injuries reported. The driver of the Fiat was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen for analysis.”