Denby Dale Road Wakefield: Driver arrested after crashing into police car responding to 999 call

A driver has been arrested after a crash involving a police car in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
Alex Grant
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:59 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 09:59 GMT
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Denby Dale Road in Wakefield at 9:40pm last night (November 30) following a road traffic collision involving a police car responding to an emergency call and a Fiat belonging to a member of the public.

“There were no serious injuries reported. The driver of the Fiat was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen for analysis.”