Delivery rider suffers serious injuries after being attacked on his round in Leeds

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 13:53 GMT
A delivery driver suffered serious injuries after being pulled from his bike and attacked on a Leeds street.

Police received reports of the assault at around 9.30pm on Carlton Hill in the Little London area. Officers attended and found a man in his 20s with serious injuries.  

He was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries were not found to be life-threatening.  

The area was cordoned off as police launched their investigation.

A delivery rider was attacked on Carlton Hill in Little London. (pics by National World / Google Maps)A delivery rider was attacked on Carlton Hill in Little London. (pics by National World / Google Maps)
A delivery rider was attacked on Carlton Hill in Little London. (pics by National World / Google Maps) | National World / Google Maps

Following enquiries two males were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. They remain in custody at this time.  

Leeds District CID is investigating the incident and anyone who witnessed it or who has footage that may assist can contact them on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. 

The crime reference is 13240434217. 

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

