Delivery driver to stand trial over the death of 63-year-old woman on Leeds street

A delivery driver is to stand trial for causing the death of a 63-year-old woman after reversing over her on a Leeds cul-de-sac.
By Nick Frame
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Susan Taylor was struck by the white Mercedes Sprinter on Park Crescent, Rothwell, in 2021. Driver Vitalijus Satilo was later arrested and charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The 36-year-old, of Woodville Court, Wakefield, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where he formally entered a not-guilty plea. He is now due to stand trial which will begin on July 29 next year. The trial is expected to last four days and he was granted bail.

Mrs Taylor was tragically killed when she was struck by the the long wheelbase van at around 1.15pm on December 1, 2021, as it reversed up the road. The emergency services were called but, sadly, she was confirmed dead at the scene shortly afterwards. The area was taped off by police who launched an immediate investigation.