Delays on M606 after motorcyclist seriously injured in Rooley Lane Bradford crash
There are delays on the motorway network in West Yorkshire after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash.
Police were called by the ambulance service at 7.12am on Friday, March 18 to reports that a van and motorbike had crashed on Rooley Lane, Bradford.
The rider of the motorbike, a 35-year-old man, has been taken to hospital.
He has serious head injuries.
The driver of the van stopped at the scene and is helping police.
Rooley Lane is closed from Dudley Hill and is causing serious traffic disruption on surrounding routes including the M606.
Highways England said there are delays of more than 30 minutes and almost three miles of congestion on the M606 northbound.
West Yorkshire Police said the road is likely to remain closed until lunchtime= and urged people to avoid the area.
Anyone who witnessed the road traffic collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 257 of 18 March.