Police were called by the ambulance service at 7.12am on Friday, March 18 to reports that a van and motorbike had crashed on Rooley Lane, Bradford.

The rider of the motorbike, a 35-year-old man, has been taken to hospital.

He has serious head injuries.

A a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash. Pictured provided by WYP Roads Policing Unit.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and is helping police.

Rooley Lane is closed from Dudley Hill and is causing serious traffic disruption on surrounding routes including the M606.

Highways England said there are delays of more than 30 minutes and almost three miles of congestion on the M606 northbound.

West Yorkshire Police said the road is likely to remain closed until lunchtime= and urged people to avoid the area.