Two cats have been discovered abandoned and dehydrated in a builders bag in Leeds, the RSPCA reports.

The two white and tabby cats, who are both female, were found by a member of the public in the bag on Friday morning (June 9), laying in long grass on a football field just off Acre Road, Middleton.

The cats had been secured in the rubble sack without any water and the woman who found the cats and took them home said they were dehydrated in the hot weather.

RSPCA inspector Adam Dickinson, who is investigating the case, said: “Temperatures reached 28C in Leeds over the weekend so it really beggars belief that someone would deliberately abandon any animal in circumstances like this.

“If they hadn’t been found, there’s a real possibility they could have been overcome by the heat and suffered a very unpleasant death, and we’re very grateful to the kind member of the public who came to their aid.

“Although they were understandably bewildered and nervous by what had happened, they’re friendly, nice-natured cats and there’s no doubt they were once somebody’s pets.

“It’s sad and frustrating that people take this irresponsible course of action where there is help and support available, and we would urge those who are facing difficulties to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.”

Both cats have now been taken by the RSPCA to its Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where they have been given pain relief and are receiving assessment and treatment, but do not currently appear to have any obvious health issues.

According to RSPCA the cats would have died if they had not been found when they were.

Anyone who recognises the two cats is urged to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference 1089527.