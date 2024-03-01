Leeds park rape victim forced to undergo HIV, hepatitis and pregnancy tests said ordeal 'tore her apart'
The devastated 19-year-old says she was forced to suffer humiliating and degrading medical examinations and take medication in the days after to stave off the risk of infection.
The young woman, who was in her first year at university, was dragged into Banstead Park in Harehills by 32-year-old Ermias Yawhanes one evening in May last year and subjected to an horrific assault. He was deemed a danger to the public and jailed for more than 15 years at Leeds Crown Court this week.
He had approached her at the bus stop, talked her into going for a drink before plying her with booze. He then bundled her into a taxi and took her to the park where he assaulted her.
In a lengthy and distressing victim impact statement read to the court by prosecutor Michael Collins, she said: "To regain consciousness and find another human being completely violating your body without your consent, is the most disgusting and traumatic experience. I would not wish it on any man, woman or child.
"The fact that he believed he could do this and get away with it is what gave me the strength to report this case. It is I who has had to deal with the aftermath of this, not him."
The devastated woman said she faced lengthy medical examinations with "every part of her body being peered at by strangers", and was unable to shower to prevent any forensic evidence being lost, despite feeling "repulsed in her own skin".
But in the days that followed she had to take medication to prevent possible HIV infection, and hepatitis vaccines. She also had to take a morning-after pill and pregnancy tests.
Making regular visits to a sexual-health clinic, she said: "I did not ask for this. It was truly heart-breaking. I felt judged. I was just another patient. After every visit I would leave crying into the arms of my mum waiting outside."
She said she continued to have flashbacks, had chronic insomnia, struggled to cry and had not even told close friends of her harrowing experiences that night.
She said: "I still struggle to this day to believe this happened to me. I worked incredibly hard to get the grades for university. I would never have been able to return to Leeds knowing he was free and roaming the streets. That night he took part of me. This has torn me apart."