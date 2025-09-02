A thug who continued to claim his relationship was not over has been jailed after he attacked his ex partner in her own home, then tried to tell police she injured herself to get him into trouble.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jealous Dimpho Modise launched at the woman after demanding to know who she had been seeing, then later told police that as far as he was concerned, he and the woman were still together.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after a probation report found that the 28-year-old was “reluctant to accept responsibility” and had little insight into his behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modise attacked the woman and later told police he thought they were still in a relationship. | NW

The court heard that the pair had been in a relationship for three years but seperated in November last year. They have a young child together.

But on the morning of July 19 of this year, Modise went to her home in Armley and was argumentative as soon as she opened the door, prosecutor Harriet Eglinton said.

He demanded to know who she had been with but then launched at her, shouting: “Why are you lying to me?”

He added: “Nobody cares about you.”

He grabbed her by the neck and squeezed while slapping her repeatedly with his other hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modise pushed her back into the living room and threw her on the sofa, continuing to slap her to the face while holding her by the throat.

She tried to fight back and he eventually let go. She pretended to dial 999 and he left.

But he returned around 30 minutes later so this time she did call the police. The operator could hear her crying and Modise shouting.

She eventually went to hospital and Modise was found by police hiding in her garden shed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his interview he told officers they were still together but conceded they argued. He claimed the woman slapped herself to get him into trouble.

Modise, of Whitstable Road, Manchester, has three previous convictions for five offences, including being drunk and disorderly and drink driving.

He appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds, where he admitted charges of ABH and strangulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Anthony Sugare said the incidents between them were “not all one-sided” and that the victim had been previously charged with violence against Modise.

He said that Modise maintains the pair never broke up, although conceded it was no excuse for his behaviour.

The court heard that he was from South Africa and had moved to the UK seven years ago but had not worked since arriving.

The judge, Recorder Ian Mullarkey, jailed him for 16 months and gave him a five-year restraining order to keep him away from the woman.