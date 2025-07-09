Defendant suspected of passing drugs in Leeds Crown Court dock charged

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:48 BST
A defendant jailed for firing a shotgun at a house has been charged again - after it was suspected he passed drugs to his co-defendant in the dock.

Seedy Egunu and Javed Hussain were both jailed at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, July 8) for the shooting in Wakefield in 2022.

But mid-way through their sentencing, as they were both sat together in the dock, the dock officer claimed he saw an item being passed between them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Egunu (inset) who was jailed this week for a shooting, is now facing a charge of supplying drugs in court after being accused of passing a package to his co-defendant as they sat in the dock awaiting sentence.placeholder image
Egunu (inset) who was jailed this week for a shooting, is now facing a charge of supplying drugs in court after being accused of passing a package to his co-defendant as they sat in the dock awaiting sentence. | WYP / NW

He confiscated the item in a small black bag and Judge Richard Mansell KC allowed the case to continue.

The sentencing hearing involved the shooting at the front door of a property on Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe in the early hours of July 20, 2022.

Hussain, 27, had endured problems with a family living on that street and so hired 22-year-old Egunu to shoot at their home to scare them.

Go behind the headlines from the courtroom with the YEP's new weekly courts newsletter. Sign up here for exclusive insights from court reporter, Nick Frame

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hussain, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Egunu, of Westminster Terrace, Bradford, was jailed for 34 months.

However, Egunu was re-arrested shortly after the hearing and charged with suspected of supplying Class A drugs - cocaine.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning, and will now appear at Leeds Crown Court on August 6, the day he turns 23.

Related topics:LeedsCourts
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice