Defendant suspected of passing drugs in Leeds Crown Court dock charged
Seedy Egunu and Javed Hussain were both jailed at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, July 8) for the shooting in Wakefield in 2022.
But mid-way through their sentencing, as they were both sat together in the dock, the dock officer claimed he saw an item being passed between them.
He confiscated the item in a small black bag and Judge Richard Mansell KC allowed the case to continue.
The sentencing hearing involved the shooting at the front door of a property on Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe in the early hours of July 20, 2022.
Hussain, 27, had endured problems with a family living on that street and so hired 22-year-old Egunu to shoot at their home to scare them.
Hussain, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, was jailed for five-and-a-half years.
Egunu, of Westminster Terrace, Bradford, was jailed for 34 months.
However, Egunu was re-arrested shortly after the hearing and charged with suspected of supplying Class A drugs - cocaine.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning, and will now appear at Leeds Crown Court on August 6, the day he turns 23.