'Deeply saddening': Leeds Festival issues statement after 17-year-old girl's death in suspected drug overdose

Leeds Festival organisers say they are 'deeply saddened' after the death of a 17-year-old girl in a suspected drug overdose.

The news broke this morning that a 17-year-old girl has died at the festival site and a 17-year-old boy has been arrested.

Police were called after reports that the girl, from Oldham, had died at about 3.40am at the festival site.

A 17-year old boy was arrested in connection with her death and remains in custody.

Melvin Benn, spokesman for Leeds Festival organisers Festival Republic, said: "To say we are deeply saddened about this tragedy, is an understatement.

"At this point, we implore the media to respect the family’s wishes of privacy at this devastating time.

"The West Yorkshire Police have taken action against those that may have supplied the drugs, and we will continue to work with them as usual.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone attending Reading and Leeds Festival that there is no safe way to take prohibited drugs and there are no safe prohibited drugs.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "West Yorkshire Police were called to the Bramham Park site following a report that the girl, who is from the Oldham area, had died shortly after 3.40am this morning (Saturday, 24 August).

"A 17-year-old boy, also from the Oldham area, has been arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs. He is currently in custody."

Helen Derbyshire, aged 22, from Manchester, said: "I can't believe what's happened. It's absolutely shocking.

"You don't expect something like this.

"We just come for the music."

Morgan Holmes, aged 20, from Grimsby, said: "It's crazy and so tragic.

"Security here have cracked down on it a lot. There's people around us being checked and having things taken off them."

