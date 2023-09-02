Debt-ridden Leeds café found with £40,000 worth of cannabis in its cellar after Covid lockdown

A desperate attempt to drag a Leeds café out of debt after Covid lockdown led to firefighters discovering a cannabis farm in its basement when a blaze broke out at the premises.

Around 75 plants were found in the basement of the Dejavu Café on the corner of Roseneath Street and Oldfield Lane in Wortley. Leeds Crown Court was told that the value of the plants seized would have a street value of up to £41,000.

The electricity had been bypassed and the farm contained professional equipment including lights, fans and a water reservoir, prosecutor Louise Pryke said.

Café owner Claire Webb and her partner Lisa Wasley were arrested shortly afterwards on July 24, 2021, and their home was searched on Wyther Park Mount, Bramley, where a second cannabis farm was found containing 10 plants with a potential street value of more than £5,000.

The former Dejavu Cafe in Wortley. (pic by Google Maps)

During their police interview, Wasley admitted the cannabis farms belonged to her because of her addiction to the drug, although she admitted selling some to close family.

Webb said she knew about the farm at the house, but not at the café, but was not believed by the court.

Wasley admitted two offences of producing cannabis, with Webb admitting two counts of permitting premises to be used for the production of cannabis.

Mitigating for Wasley, Holly Clegg said the 36-year-old had been smoking up to £50 of cannabis a day. When Covid struck, the business suffered financially, and Wasley said she was offered £2,000 by a man to set up the cannabis farm in the café basement, money which would have helped her partner of nearly 10 years.

Miss Clegg said: “It was having an impact on the business. During Covid the sales were either non existent or virtually non-existent. The business never really recovered. She wanted to be a hero and save Claire in the hope of getting out of debt. It would never have happened if Covid had not happened.”

Miss Clegg said that Walsey, who has been deaf from birth, was exploited and that she suffered form anxiety and depression. She had since sought help for her drug use and is now free of cannabis thanks to the help of the counselling service, Forward Leeds.

Mitigating for 42-year-old Webb, Andrew Semple said it was out of character for a woman who has never been in trouble before. He said: “She foolishly agreed to go along with this enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The business she built up for many years was finally and terminally put to bed. It was closed down and she lost the business and the money in it.” He said she now scrapes a living working long hours at a golf club.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Latimer said: “It was a professional set up and you Lisa Walsey were prepared to produce cannabis. It takes time and dedication and effort.

You Webb, you knew what was happening in both the cellar and the house. You chose to play your own part in this drugs business.”

Walsey was given six months’ jail, suspended for 12 months, and given 20 rehabilitation days. Webb was given a 12-month community order with 50 hours of unpaid work.