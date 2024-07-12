Debt-ridden cocaine dealer has Leeds home raided after tip-off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cocaine dealer who ran up a debt through his own drug use had his home raided by officers.

Police found £3,220 in cash at the property on Bodmin Walk, Middleton, but just 3.9 grammes of cocaine separated into 10 deals, and 5.8 grammes of cannabis.

However, they analysed one of several mobile phones from seized from Nathan Fish and found clear evidence of drug dealing, including offers and drugs being supplied “on tick” - when customers are given credit to pay later.

Leeds Crown Court heard that officers raided the home on November 16, 2022, armed with a warrant. The cocaine seized was found to have just 24 per cent purity.

Fish, 28, gave a no-comment interview to police. He later was admitted charged of dealing in a Class A drug, and possession of criminal property.

He has three previous convictions for five offences, but none are drug related.

Mitigating, Stuart Field, said Fish had been a drug user who got into a “great deal of debt with his supplier”.

He added: “There came a point it was decided it was time to collect, which left him with Hobson’s choice, either work off the debt or face the consequences - not just him, but members of his family as well.”

He said Fish had been employed as a window fitter but had been laid off.

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi told Fish: “I’m afraid it’s to serious to pass a non-custodial sentence.” She gave him 30 months’ jail.