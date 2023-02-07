Former University of Leeds student Emma Pattison, her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband George were found dead at their home in the grounds of independent Epsom College in the early hours of Sunday.

The Times reported that she contacted a close relative the previous evening with concerns about her husband, and when the relative arrived at their home they found them all dead.

Mr Pattison had been in touch with police only last week about his shotgun licence in order to change his address, the newspaper said.

Epsom College head Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie, seven. The family were found in the grounds of the school in the early hours of Sunday morning by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Surrey Police have not released details of the cause of death but said investigators are confident no one else was involved. On Tuesday Surrey Police confirmed that officers have launched a homicide investigation.