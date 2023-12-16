A pair of dealers stopped in Leeds were found with £1,800 worth of cannabis in their car.

Officers pulled the black Seat Leon over on January 18, 2021, and found Jordan Berriff driving with Lucas Rocholl in the passenger seat.

With a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, the officers carried out a search and found £170 in cash on Berriff and £180 on Rocholl. They found seven bags of cannabis on the back seat and more in the boot.

The total weight came to 162 grammes - more than five-and-a-half ounces - with police experts suggesting it could be worth between £1,050 and £1,800.

The pair were found with bags of cannabis in their car. (pic by National World)

Berriff, now 25, also tested positive for cannabis and cocaine following a roadside saliva test, Leeds Crown Court heard.

A mobile phone seized from Rocholl contained messages offering to supply cannabis, and encouraging customers to pass on his number to others.

During their police interviews, Berriff said the drugs were all his and Rocholl had no involvement. He said that since lockdown he had been buying the drugs in bulk.

Rocholl, now also 25, claimed he had no idea the drugs were in the car. They both later admitted a charge of possession of cannabis with intent to supply. Neither have previous convictions.

Mitigating for Berriff, Jo Shepherd said that his use of drugs spiralled during the pandemic after he was furloughed from work and slipped into financial difficulties.

She said: "He was effectively servicing his own debt. It was to meet his own need for cannabis use. He has since turned his life around and has shown genuine remorse."

For Rocholl, Craig Sutcliffe said: "It has been a salutary experience. He was making a purchase from his co-accused.

"He was the customer rather than supplier. He is very much at the bottom of the chain of supply."

The judge, Recorder Harry Vann gave Berriff, of Dobson Rise, Apperley Bridge, Bradford, four months' jail, suspended for 12 months with 100 hours of unpaid work.